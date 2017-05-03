Ohio Sen. Brown Says He and Trump Continue to Talk About Reworking Trade Deals

Brown says he was disappointed in Trump's backing off on currency manipulation, but remains open to working with him on renegotiating trade deals.
Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says he remains hopeful he and President Trump can work together to renegotiate trade agreements. He says he and Trump have talked by phone about “Buy American” priorities, and he’s had repeated meetings with Trump’s economic and trade representatives to discuss revisions to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“So far so good. But we will hold him accountable to do what he said he’d do. That’s what I do with all presidents. I disagreed with Bush and Clinton and Obama on trade. I’m unhappy with what President Trump did on currency but I agree with him that we need to renegotiate NAFTA and we will work together if we can.”

Last month, Trump backed away from his pledge to label China a currency manipulator.

Brown says the most important change he’d like to see in NAFTA is to ensure labor is represented in negotiations.


“If you get workers at the table, I think you’re going to see better rules. I think you’re going to see ‘Buy America.' I think you’re going to see anti-outsourcing provisions.”

Sen. Brown Targets NAFTA, Minimum Wage in Plan to Restore the "Value of Work"

By Mar 4, 2017
photo of Sen. Sherrod Brown
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The top elected Democrat in Ohio wants to take on what he calls “corporate freeloaders” – companies with workers whose wages are so low that they qualify for government assistance. 

The proposal from Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown would, as he puts it, restore the value of work. He wants to restructure trade deals such as NAFTA, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and improve retirement benefits.

Trade and Infrastructure Could Be The Bridge Between Trump and Brown

By Nov 17, 2016
Bridges in Ohio
WIKIMEDIA

Ohio’s Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is among those criticizing President-elect Donald Trump’s choice of a top counselor. But, as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, he’s also looking for ways to work with the Trump administration on issues he says are vital to his voters and Trump’s.

Sen. Sherrod Brown was a big backer of Hillary Clinton and no fan of Donald Trump. And he sees Trump’s appointment of Breitbart news executive Steve Bannon as a sign of what he feared most from a Trump administration, including racist thread running through the national dialogue.

Donald Trump Promises Ohioans Tax Cuts, the End of Obamacare and a NAFTA Overhaul

By Jess Mador Oct 28, 2016
photo of Donald Trump
YOUTUBE

Presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke before a crowd of about 5,000 at the Champion Center Expo in Springfield, repeating promises to restore the economy.

Trump called for a change of leadership in Washington, saying, "This election is for the heart and soul of America.”

The candidate also said he’ll repeal and replace Obamacare.

“Obamacare, it’s a catastrophic event for Ohio workers. And it’s making it impossible for many parents to pay heir bills, support their families or get quality medical care to their children.”