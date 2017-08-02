Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown Expects President Trump to Sign GI Benefit Expansion

By 2 hours ago

Sen. Brown says the new bill aims to help post-9/11 veterans who attended for-profit schools like ITT Tech -- which closed last year -- and are left with useless, incomplete degrees.
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Ohio's Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown says he expects the Senate to pass, and President Trump to sign, a bill that lifts a deadline for vets to use GI education benefits.

He says the bill expands education benefits for post-9/11 veterans and has passed out of the Veteran Affairs Committee with bipartisan support.

"I helped secure a provision to restore GI Benefits for veterans who attended the failed for-profits, ITT Tech and Corinthian College. Both of which closed suddenly and left many veterans with meaningless credits and no degree, and often with little GI Benefit eligibility left."

The bill also changes what the senator calls an arbitrary 15-year time limit for using education benefits.

"A veteran returning home may need to go to work immediately to support a growing family, or a baby daughter may not be old enough to go to college by the time the 15 years expires."

The House has passed its version of the bill.

Tags: 
Sherrod Brown
veterans
GI Bill

Related Content

Senator Sherrod Brown wants a New Law Regarding Prescription Prices

By Jun 14, 2017
Senator Sherrod Brown
Tim Rudell / WKSU

Ohio’s Sherrod Brown and fellow Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand of New York are introducing a bill in the U.S. Senate aimed at blunting sharp rises in drug prices. 

Ohio's U.S. Senators Introduce a Bill to Help Residential Treatment Facilities for Opioid Addiction

By May 18, 2017
Photo of Senators Rob Porman (left) and Sherrod Brown (right).
Karen Kasler / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s U.S. senators have introduced a bipartisan bill they say will help combat the opioid-abuse problems in the Buckeye State. 

Republican Sen. Rob Portman and Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown say their bill would raise the cap on beds covered by Medicaid at residential treatment facilities from 16 to 40. Brown says that means more Ohioans who need treatment for drug addiction can get it.

“We think that will help immensely. It will more than double the number of people who can be treated, in-patient, with beds.”