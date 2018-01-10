Ohio Senate Committee Passes a Bill Requiring Burial of Aborted Remains

A bill that would specify how the fetal remains that are a result of abortions are handled has made it over another hurdle. The bill has passed a Senate committee on a party line vote.

The bill's next step

The bill would require burial or cremation of fetal remains from abortions. The ACLU Ohio’s Gary Daniels characterizes it as “legislative harassment” by abortion opponents.

“In their minds, if they continue to fail at outlawing abortion, then perhaps making it as difficult as possible for clinics and doctors to stay in business, will accomplish many of the same goals.”

Ohio Right to Life is backing the bill, saying it is needed to ensure remains are treated humanely. Courts have put similar laws in two other states on hold. This bill now goes to the full Senate.