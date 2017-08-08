Ohio Senate Contender Mike Gibbons Makes Big Hires for Campaign

Mike Gibbons is seeking the Republican nomination in next year's U.S. Senate race in Ohio.
A contender for U.S. Senate is raising the stakes by hiring some big players in statewide and national politics.

Republican investment banker Mike Gibbons hired the digital team that helped Donald Trump’s presidential run. And he hired Chris Schrimpf, a former spokesperson for the White House campaign of John Kasich, a Trump critic. Schrimpf says this shows Gibbons is serious.

“He’s focused on the people not what his next political career is. This is his first run for office, and he’s doing it because he has a desire to serve, and he's the most qualified person to do it,” according to Schrimpf.

He says Gibbons can stack up against Josh Mandel in the Republican primary and Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown in the general election because of his status as an outsider and his business experience.

Gibbons collected $700,000 in a few weeks of fundraising. Mandel has about $3.3 million in his war chest.

