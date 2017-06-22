Ohio Senate Democrats See Big Problems in the GOP Budget Bill

By 6 minutes ago

House Minority Leader Fred Strahorn says that the proposed budget bill has too many cuts for schools, infrastructure and the opioid epidemic.
Credit STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Democratic leaders in the state are making one last push to change some provisions they’re most concerned about in the state budget bill.

House Minority Leader Fred Strahorn of Dayton says the Senate budget makes too many cuts at a time when more money needs to be invested in schools, infrastructure and fighting the opioid epidemic.

Strahorn argues that giving schools less money will have a domino effect.

“They are going to be back at the ballot asking local taxpayers to go in their pocket again, which is going to make them weaker consumers. That’s going to lead to derailing the economy,” he said.

Republican leaders have said they have found ways to cut government spending and put about $176 million toward the drug crisis.

The budget is now in conference committee where Senate and House leaders must come up with a final plan. The budget must be passed and signed by the governor by next Friday.

Tags: 
Ohio Democrats
Rep. Fred Strahorn
Ohio budget
Ohio Senate

Related Content

Ohio Senate Budget May Need to be Trimmed to be Balanced

By Jun 12, 2017
photo of Tim Keen
OHIO OFFICE OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT

Senators will unveil their version of the state budget today – they needed to trim hundreds of millions of dollars to make sure it’s balanced. But critics are pointing to a small business tax cut as the reason the state’s tax revenues are short by nearly a billion dollars. 

Ohio Democrats Unveil Their Own State Budget Proposal

By Jun 15, 2017
photo of Michael Skindell, Charleta Tavares, Edna Brown, Cecil Thomas, Kenny Yuko
JO INGLES / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Just days after Republican Senators unveiled their new two-year budget with some substantial cuts, Senate Democrats presented a plan of their own. And this one is drastically different than the one that’s likely to pass the GOP controlled Senate next week. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles reports.

Kasich Wants to Keep Small-Business Tax Cuts Despite Budget Troubles

By Jun 20, 2017
photo of Gov. John Kasich
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

An income tax break for Ohio’s small businesses in recent years is under fire from Democrats and some Republicans. They say the current budget situation shows it’s time to end that tax cut. Gov. John Kasich is firmly rejecting those suggestions.