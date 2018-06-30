Ohio Senate Leader Rethinks Need for Right to Work Law Following Supreme Court Decision

The U.S. Supreme Court ruling on union laws caused a national stir and sent a shock wave to labor groups in Ohio.

Some Republican lawmakers have been trying to pass bills around unions and collective bargaining for years. According to the top Senate leader, now they no longer have to.

Several so-called “Right to Work” bills have been proposed since a collective bargaining reform law was overturned in 2011.

These are measures that would make it illegal to require an employee to pay union dues in order to work.

As Republican Senate President Larry Obhof sees it, with the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on the Janus v. AFSCME case, he believes “Right to Work” might be a done issue. He said “Based on what my understanding of it is, there really isn’t a need for legislation that that’s a constitutional question that’s been decided.”

Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko shot back against the ruling, calling it a threat to the middle class.

He said it’s time for lawmakers to act in finding ways to protect unions. That’s an uphill battle with Republicans having a super majority in the General Assembly.

U.S. Supreme Court
Janus v. AFSCME
Larry Obhof
Kenny Yuko
right to work

Brown Slams U.S. Supreme Court Ruling on Union Dues

U.S. Supreme Court building
The U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-to-4 Wednesday that state government employees who decline to join a union can no longer be made to pay a share of the union’s cost of negotiating contracts.  

The decision reverses one from 1977 --Abood v. Detroit Board of Eduction--which said, while unions can’t charge non-members dues, they can levy “agency fees” because union-negotiated contracts benefit non-union workers, too.

Ohio Teachers Are Among Those Concerned about U.S. Supreme Court Decision Curtailing Union Dues

photo of the U.S. Supreme Court
More than 100,000 Ohio teachers who are members of their local unions could soon feel the impact of a U.S. Supreme Court decision Wednesday.

The 5-4 decision ends the practice of charging nonunion workers’ agency fees in union workplaces in the public sector. Those fees cover the cost of negotiating contracts or representing employees in grievances, services unions offer to all employees in the workplaces where they operate.

Crowds Gather At Ohio Statehouse Hearing For "Right To Work" Bill

The crowd that gathered in the committee hearing room, the overflow room and Statehouse hallways was reminiscent of Senate Bill 5, the law aimed at public sector unions. Ohio voters overturned it back in 2011.  The bill Republican Representative Tom Brinkman is sponsoring would prohibit requiring employees of private companies pay union dues. Brinkman said the so-called "Right to Work" legislation is needed because the Buckeye State is losing private sector jobs to other states that have it.

 

Ohio Revisits 'Right to Work' With More Support From a More Republican Legistlature

photo of campaign button opposing Senate Bill 5
In each of the last two legislative sessions, at least one Republican lawmaker has introduced a bill that would change the rules for union dues and membership for public employees. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports on the latest so-called “right to work” effort, and on its chances of passing this time.

 