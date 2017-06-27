Ohio Senate Passes Bill to Ban Common Abortion Procedure

A bill that would ban a common procedure used in most second trimester abortions is on its way to the full Ohio Senate. The legislation was voted out of committee this morning. But the vote didn’t come without some controversy.

What they passed

Pro-choice protestors in costumes from the popular series "The Handmaid's Tale" were in the committee room, as they were for the first hearing. But this time, anti-abortion activists in tee shirts with pictures of fetuses sat in the front row while supporter Barry Sheets testified.

“Ohio needs to go further and intercede to keep this barbaric and inhumane practice from continuing in our state,” he said.

But Stephanie Craddock Sherwood also told the committee that restrictions like the one in this bill force women to wait longer or travel farther to get abortions.

“Restrictions that force them to delay abortion care have disproportionate impact, especially on low income women, women of color, and young women,” she said.

The bill passed along party lines, sending it to the senate floor.

Correction: The headline on this story originally said that the Ohio House passed the bill.