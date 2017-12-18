Ohio Senate Plans to Scale Back Green Energy Standards

13 hours ago

The House passed a similar bill, but that legislation was quashed by Gov. Kasich's veto.
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio's state Senate plans to deliver the final blow to what are known as Ohio’s green energy standards. These standards require utilities to get a certain amount of energy from renewable sources. A bill to toss out those requirements could move first thing next year.

Republican Senate President Larry Obhof is resolute that he plans on moving a bill in January that would get rid of the green-energy requirements, though he admits he’d like to see a few changes first.

“The underlying direction that the House was headed in toward scaling back some of the mandates that were put in place about 10 years ago; it's a direction that I think a majority of my caucus supports," he said.

The legislation, which already passed the House, would turn the requirements -- which were bipartisan when they passed -- into voluntary goals. Opponents and environmental advocates say this is scaling back the standards and therefore it’s a repeal.

The General Assembly passed a similar measure last year but that was vetoed by the governor.

