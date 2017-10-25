Ohio Senate President Obhof Anticipates a Professional Race for Auditor

By 1 hour ago

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (not pictured) is contemplating a bid for state auditor. Senate President Larry Obhof (above) expects a professionalism from both Rosenberger and former Senate President Keith Faber (not pictured).
Credit OHIO SENATE

News that Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger is considering a run for state Auditor has made the GOP primary for that office more interesting. If he runs, he will likely face former state Senate President Keith Faber.

Both Rosenberger and Faber have allies in the Legislature. Still, the man who succeeded Faber as Senate president, Larry Obhof, says he doesn’t think that will pose a problem for state lawmakers.

“The Senate president is a very close friend of mine as you know. I work well with the Speaker. We’ll see how that goes, but in the meantime, I’m not going to speculate as to what that might do to the relationship between the chambers. I think we are all professional and could continue working together.”

So far, former Congressman Zack Space is the only declared Democrat running for auditor.

Tags: 
Cliff Rosenberger
Keith Faber
Larry Obhof
Zack Space
Ohio Auditor

Related Content

Rosenberger Might Run for Ohio Auditor, Which Would Pit Him Against Faber

By Oct 24, 2017
Jo Ingles / Statehouse News Bureau

The term-limited leader of the Ohio House of Representatives is thinking about running for a statewide office.

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says he’s thinking about running for state auditor.

“Over the course of the last few weeks, I’ve had a lot of conversations of folks across the state and I’ve been very humbled and appreciate their calls and I’m seriously considering it at this point.”