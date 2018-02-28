Ohio Senate President Says 'Stand Your Ground' Will Pass

By 5 hours ago
  • Larry Objof speaks at podium
    Ohio Senate president Larry Objof speaks to reporters in June 2017.
    Karen Kasler / Statehouse News

The leader of Republicans in the Senate says he thinks a “stand your ground” bill that Gov. John Kasich said he wouldn’t sign will pass anyway. 

The bill removes the requirement for a person to try to retreat before using lethal force in self-defense. Kasich said on NBC’s Meet the Press Daily last week that he wouldn’t sign it. For a while it’s appeared the bill was stalled. But Senate President Larry Obhof of Medina says he’s not sure about that.

“I think that would easily pass the Legislature. I don’t think there would be any problem with that, no. Now whether we choose to go that route or not remains to be seen.”

The so-called Stand Your Ground bill is one of 23 pieces of gun-related legislation at the Statehouse – 14 of which would expand gun owners’ rights, including adding places where permit holders could carry concealed weapons.

Tags: 
stand your ground bill
Larry Obhof
John Kasich
meet the press daily
gun bills

Related Content

Gov. Kasich Changes Position and Removes the Pro-Gun Section From Website

By Feb 20, 2018
photo of Gov. John Kasich
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich’s campaign website used to say he has signed every piece of pro-Second Amendment legislation he’s seen as governor and that he was endorsed by the NRA. But not anymore.

That major change came not long after he blasted Congress in his first public comments about the deadly Florida school shooting.  

Ohio Gov. Kasich Shifts on Gun Control, Wants to Expand Background Checks

By Feb 20, 2018
photo of Gov. John Kasich
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich appears to have changed his views on gun regulations, after years of saying he was a strong Second Amendment supporter on the rare occasions that he talked about it at all.