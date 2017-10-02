Ohio Senator Introduces a Bill to Allow Criminal Charges in Repeated Bullying Cases

Democratic Ohio Senator Sandra Williams is introducing a new anti-bullying bill that could mead legal action against bullies.
Credit THE OHIO CHANNEL

A state senator says at some point enough is enough when it comes to bullying in schools. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports she’s introducing a bill that would make it possible to file charges against a bully after several warnings.

Democratic Sen. Sandra Williams of Cleveland believes it’s time to seriously address bullying by defining it in state law and allowing legal action if it goes too far. She says her bill gives bullies several chances to clean up their behavior first, including warnings, peer mediation and counseling.

“If you go through all of those steps and you still find the need to go to school and bully another student, then maybe we should be looking at pressing charges.”

Williams says the law already addresses physical assault. That’s why her bill only addresses bullying as the threat of physical or emotional harm.

The bill will get its first hearing in the Senate this week.

