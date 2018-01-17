Ohio Senators Move Toward Removing Supreme Court Justice O'Neill, but House Seems Hesitant

Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof says O'Neill has broken a long bipartisan tradition.
Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State senators have taken the first step toward removing Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill, who has announced he’s a Democratic candidate for governor and picked a running mate, but hasn’t officially filed paperwork to run.

Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports the move in the Legislature seems likely to end in the Senate chamber.

Senate President Larry Obhof took on this resolution himself, saying Bill O’Neill needs to be summoned to appear before state lawmakers who want to ask him about a Facebook post about his sex life and about his campaign.

“There is a bipartisan understanding throughout the state of Ohio that this type of candidacy and this type of behavior from a sitting justice is not acceptable.”

All Senate Republicans and fellow Democratic candidate for governor Joe Schiavoni voted for the resolution. But the House would have to pass it, too, and Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says he has no plans to consider it. O’Neill says he’s stepping down anyway on Jan. 26.

