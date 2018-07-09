Ohio Sets New Rules for Removing Inactive Voters

By 33 minutes ago
  • Generic photo of people voting
    Husted says no voters can be removed before this year's election, but voters can be notified if they might be removed.
    MARYLAND GOV PICS / FLICKR

Even though the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that Ohio’s disputed six-year voter roll maintenance process is constitutional, no voters will be removed from the rolls till after the November election. There’s now a plan on how to go forward with voter removal after that.

Federal law says no voter registrations can be removed this close to an election, but Secretary of State Jon Husted says boards of elections can start notifying those in the queue to be removed.

Those are people who didn’t vote for two years, then over the next four years didn’t respond to a mailing from the board and also didn’t vote. Those notices must be mailed by August 6.

He’s also putting in a new feature on the state’s MyOhioVote.com site to inform voters of their registration status. And Husted’s office says it will mail a voter a “last chance” notice 30 to 45 days before their name is removed.  And when drivers renew their licenses with the same address as on file with their voter registrations, that will count as confirmation.

Tags: 
Voter purging
Voting laws
MyOhioVote.com
Jon Husted
Ohio Secretary of State
U.S. Supreme Court

Related Content

Husted Expects Ohio's Voter Purging Process to Continue

By Jun 15, 2018
photo of Jon Husted
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Democrats are saying thousands of voters could be affected by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision upholding the way Ohio deletes inactive registrations. But the secretary of state, who’s also the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, says the law prevents voters from being removed before the fall election.

U.S. Supreme Court OK's Ohio's Voter Purge

By Jun 11, 2018
photo of early voters in Stark County
WKSU

In a close vote, the U.S.  Supreme Court has upheld Ohio’s purge of its voting rolls, saying the state can remove voters after they fail to cast ballots for two years and don’t respond to notices for another four.  The
Supreme Court vote was 5 to 4.

Among the plaintiffs was Larry Harmon, a Navy vet who lives near Kent. He skipped voting after the 2008 election in part because he wasn’t enthused about the candidates and in part because of disruption in his personal life.