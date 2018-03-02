Ohio Speaker Rosenberger Says Stand Your Ground May Be Part of a Bigger Discussion

The controversial “Stand Your Ground” bill has stalled in the Ohio House. The measure, which makes it easier to use lethal force as self-defense, had its last hearing one day before the mass shooting in Parkland, Fla. Now, the House leader says it’s time to take a step back and look at the bigger picture on gun policies.

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says among the issues that could be discussed are limiting high-capacity magazines, banning bump stocks, and implementing “red flag” laws. But Rosenberger warns that it’s difficult to legislate personal behavior.

“Somebody wanting to do something bad is always going to find an avenue to be able to do that; what we need to do is, of course, make sure we’re doing whatever is possible to make it tough for those that want to do something bad into the future," Rosenberger says.

But Rosenberger says Stand Your Ground is still important for people to protect themselves. Senate President Larry Obhof has said he thinks it could pass, though Gov. John Kasich has threatened a veto.