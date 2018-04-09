Ohio State Professor Hopes to Expand a Food Sustainability System Throughout Mansfield

By Andrew Atkins & Lydia Taylor 19 minutes ago

Credit LAURA FONG / WKSU

Ohio State University is piloting a project that could provide more food and jobs to the cities that need them.

Kip Curtis, an assistant professor at the Mansfield campus, helped build the first micro-farm there last year in a parking lot.

Curtis believes expanding micro-farms throughout Mansfield can help combat certain issues.

“Mansfield, Ohio, emerged as really kind of a right-sized city to begin to test the project, facing the kind of issues we want to address with the food," Curtis says. "Low income — because of loss of jobs — low performance in schools and a number of dire related health issues.”

The micro-farms start at one-third of an acre.

Ohio State contributed $160,000 for the pilot.

Curtis plans to apply for a $2 million grant from the Foundation for Food and Agricultural Research.

