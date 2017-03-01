Ohio State Sen. Frank LaRose Introduces a Congressional Redistricting Bill Again

    Ohio State Sen. Frank LaRose has introduced the redistricting legislation after sponsoring a similar bill that was not passed.
A new bill in the Ohio Legislature would change the way congressional districts are drawn. The plan is sponsored by Republican Sen. Frank LaRose of Summit County, the same man who sponsored the last congressional redistricting bill, which didn’t get far. But as Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, LaRose says it’s different this time around.

LaRose says voters want congressional redistricting and his bill gives state lawmakers two ways to pass a redistricting plan.

“They could do so with a two-thirds majority, which takes a lot of members to do that.  And in most scenarios that would mean both Republicans and Democrats, unless one party was just in a really small minority. The other way to do it is with a majority of each party so more than half of the Republicans and more than half of the Democrats.”

LaRose says if lawmakers couldn’t pass maps either way by August, a commission voters approved in 2013 to set up Statehouse districts would draw the map for Ohio's federal congressional districts as well. LaRose says lawmakers should act now, since a citizens group has been talking about putting its own redistricting plan before voters.

Tags: 
Frank LaRose
Congessional redistricting
Statehouse redistricting
gerrymandering

Related Content

Gov. Kasich Calls on Ohio Lawmakers to Tackle Congressional Redistricting

By Jan 5, 2017
photo of Kasich graphic
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich wants lawmakers to tackle the way Congressional districts are created, saying they need to be more competitive and fair. 

Kasich says it’s time to stop gerrymandering.

“Well, we are going to put it in the budget where we are going to try to do with congressional redistricting the same thing they’ve done with legislative redistricting,” he said.

Ohio Republicans Slow Down Changes in How Congressional Districts are Drawn

By Feb 14, 2016
Map of congressional districts in Ohio.
OHIO SECRETARY OF STATE

Voters approved a change in the way the maps for state lawmakers’ districts are drawn last year, sparking calls for a similar change to the maps for members of Congress. While Democrats are united in that push, Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports there’s an apparent split among Republican leaders who could make it happen.

Husted Says Pressure from Congress is Stalling Change in Ohio's Political Map-Making

By Apr 7, 2016
photo of Jon Husted
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Gov. John Kasich hit at least one big issue that Republican lawmakers were not on board with: congressional redistricting. But one of the top advocates for changing how Ohio draws its political maps says Kasich has given the issue new momentum.

  Kasich came out strong against gerrymandering, the practice of drawing voting district lines to give one political party an advantage over another.

Two State Lawmakers Are Proposing Changes They Say Would Stop Gerrymandering in Ohio

By Aug 26, 2016
photo of John Green, Kathleen Clyde, Frank LaRose, Thomas Suddes
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Two state lawmakers were at Case Western Reserve University Thursday, explaining their proposals to change the way Ohio’s Congressional districts are drawn.

Democratic State Rep. Kathleen Clyde and Republican State Sen. Frank LaRose were part of the panel on Congressional redistricting, and both said reform needs to happen very soon.

Clyde and LaRose have introduced proposals similar to the one voters passed for Statehouse districts last year, in which a seven-member panel will draw the maps after the 2020 Census.