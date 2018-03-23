Ohio Students Heading to D.C. Will Do More Than Protest

By Ashton Marra Mar 23, 2018
    Students from Ohio are heading to Washington, D.C., to join the March for Our Lives.
Three busloads of Ohio teens will march in Washington this weekend with an estimated half a million students from around the country. They’re calling for stricter gun laws and increases in school safety measures.

More than 150 students and their parents from every corner of Ohio will depart from Cleveland and Columbus to participate in the demonstration that organizers are calling “March for Our Lives.”

The D.C. march is being run by survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

But Ohio students won’t just march, according to organizer Christian Tamtee. On Saturday morning, they’ll also participate in educational workshops on the importance of activism and voting.

“We want to empower them to make change in themselves, but also in their communities and in our government and to make the changes that they want to see in the world.” 

The national organization behind the Washington march says more than 800 sister marches are also happening Saturday worldwide. They include rallies in all of Ohio’s major cities.

