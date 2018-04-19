Ohio Students Prepare For More Walkouts Friday

By Ashton Marra 44 minutes ago
  • Photo of students walking out after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida
    Nick Evans / WOSU NEWS

Ohio students are once again preparing to walk out of their classrooms in support of stricter gun laws.

The Friday walkouts, protests and marches will mark the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting, where 13 people were killed.

Sixteen-year-old Fintan Bracken is a junior at Mentor High School. Students there plan to march after school to Republican Congressman David Joyce’s office to ask for what Bracken calls common-sense gun laws—like universal background checks and restrictions on the size of magazines.

“We go to school every day and we don’t know if we’re going to have to evacuate the building when the announcements come on and I think that he should listen to our voices and understand why we need these reforms.”

Bracken also helped organize walkouts in Mentor following the Parkland, Fla., school shooting where 17 teachers and students were killed in February.

Tags: 
Ohio gun laws
gun laws
Parkland shooting
David Joyce
Columbine

Related Content

Ohio Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates Cordray on whether cities can pass gun laws

By Mar 23, 2018
A photo of Cordray taking questions from reporters.
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Several cities are considering legislation on guns if state lawmakers don’t pass their own changes – though a state law from a decade ago prevents them from passing stricter laws. The Democrat who argued for that law is now running for governor and is being asked about that.

In 2010, then-Attorney General Richard Cordray argued for the state law, which was upheld by the Ohio Supreme Court. Now as a candidate for governor, Cordray seems to imply there is daylight between that law and carefully drawn local ordinances.

Does Kasich Support Gun Law Changes Pushed by Ohio Democrats?

By Karen Kasler Mar 26, 2018
photo of Gov. John Kasich
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

This weekend brought huge protests over gun laws and another appearance by Gov. John Kasich on a Sunday morning national TV news show, talking about his recent and public change of heart on gun laws.

However, it’s still unclear whether recently discussed gun law changes will move forward with state lawmakers.

Ohio Colleges Vow to Defend Admission of Students Disciplined for School Walkouts

By Ashton Marra Mar 1, 2018
Stafanie Niles
DICKENSON COLLEGE

At least 14 Ohio colleges and universities have joined with more than 200 of their counterparts nationally, vowing to defend the admission of students who are disciplined for participating in peaceful protests.

High school walk outs started across the country after 17 teachers and students were killed during a Valentine’s Day shooting at their Florida high school. Many of the protests, including in Ohio, have called on Congress to pass stricter gun laws.