Ohio Students Prepare For More Walkouts Friday

Ohio students are once again preparing to walk out of their classrooms in support of stricter gun laws.

The Friday walkouts, protests and marches will mark the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting, where 13 people were killed.

Sixteen-year-old Fintan Bracken is a junior at Mentor High School. Students there plan to march after school to Republican Congressman David Joyce’s office to ask for what Bracken calls common-sense gun laws—like universal background checks and restrictions on the size of magazines.

Bracken on the walkouts

“We go to school every day and we don’t know if we’re going to have to evacuate the building when the announcements come on and I think that he should listen to our voices and understand why we need these reforms.”

Bracken also helped organize walkouts in Mentor following the Parkland, Fla., school shooting where 17 teachers and students were killed in February.