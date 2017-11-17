Ohio Supreme Court Justice O'Neill Defends His Facebook Post Disclosing his Lovers

O'Neill says voters deserve to know about a candidate's background.
Credit TIFFANY O'NEILL SCULLEN

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill, the only Democrat holding a state elected office, says he stands by a controversial Facebook post in which he disclosed he’d had more than 50 lovers and revealed some identifying details about them. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports as O’Neill faces condemnation and calls for his resignation.

O’Neill says his point was to get the past out of the way.

“As a candidate for governor I am probably the next victim. I figured I’d make it easy for my enemies just to say, I am not a perfect person, and I would suggest that neither are you.”

He did amend his post to take out details of a few of the more than 50 lovers he claims, but says his post wasn’t inappropriate.

“It’s obviously an appropriate post because we’re talking about real issues for real people.”

And though there are calls for him to resign, he says there’s no way.

“Absolutely not. We don’t have robots on the bench. We have real people. And what my post demonstrates is, I’m a real person.”

Betty Sutton, one of four other Democrats running for governor, has called for O’Neill to resign from the state high court. And Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor issued a statement condemning O’Neill’s post and saying it “shakes the public’s confidence in the integrity of the judiciary.”

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper also condemned O'Neill's post in a tweet. “We’re having a serious national conversation about rape culture and sexual harassment, and it’s crucial for men to take time to listen to women and consider their experiences and insights. Justice O’Neill’s Facebook comments both dehumanize women and do nothing but trivialize this important conversation, which is actually about harassment and abuse, not encounters between consenting adults,” he said. O’Neill says he’ll be out of the race if former attorney general Richard Cordray is in, which O’Neill thinks will happen in a week, since Cordray has announced he’s leaving the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. 

Bill O'Neill
Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill
election 2018

Analysts Examine Effort to Remove Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill Ahead of Gubernatorial Run

By Nov 10, 2017
photo of Bill O'Neill
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Some political analysts think one Republican lawmaker’s plan to remove the only Democratic Justice on the Ohio Supreme Court could backfire.

Justice O'Neill Is Recusing Himself from New Court Cases Until the Gubernatorial Filing Deadline

By Nov 4, 2017
OHIO SUPREME COURT

The announcement by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill that he intends  to run for governor raises questions about his ongoing role with the state high court.  Now the only Democrat on the court has announced he will recuse himself from all new cases, for the time being.  

Ohio Supreme Court Justice O'Neill's Possible Governor Run Raises Questions

By Oct 30, 2017
photo of William O'Neill
TIFFANY O'NEILL SCULLEN

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill’s announcement over the weekend that he intends to run for governor has some wondering how that will affect the four people already in the Democratic race. It also raises questions about whether his entry could force another potential candidate to jump in from the sidelines.

Ohio Lawmaker Looks to Force Supreme Court Justice Off the Bench

By Nov 9, 2017
photo of Niraj Antani, Bill O'Neill
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Several Republican leaders are calling for Justice Bill O’Neill to step down from the Ohio Supreme Court because he says he'll run for governor. One state lawmaker is taking it one step further by invoking a section in the constitution that could force O’Neill out.

Representative Niraj Antani's resolution would summon O’Neill before a joint session of the legislature. Antani says that's where lawmakers can address their concerns about O'Neill serving on the Supreme Court while running for another office.