Ohio Supreme Court OKs the State Cutting Funding to Cities with Traffic Cams

By Jun 21, 2018
  • On the square in Carrollton
    Tim Rudell / WKSU

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that the state can cut funding to certain communities using traffic cameras. But the ruling may not have much of an effect.

The high court overturned a trial court’s ruling holding the state in contempt for putting into the last budget a requirement to cut funding to cities that were not complying with a 2015 state traffic camera law. Part of that law was later found unconstitutional. But the Supreme Court agreed with Michael Hendershot from the attorney general’s office, who argued the case in April.

“The idea that any trial court can tell the Assembly not to legislate, I think, is a fairly shocking proposition,” says Hendershot.

The case came out of Toledo. A spokesman for the Ohio Municipal League says the ruling means communities can continue their challenge of the constitutionality of the camera law, and it won’t affect those who want to start or restart camera programs.

Ohio Supreme Court Limits State Control Over Traffic Cams — Again

By Apr 24, 2018
A photo of a traffic camera
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that cities have the right to operate traffic cameras. Now the court is deciding whether a lower court can block a plan to cut state funding to certain communities who use those cameras.

The case involves about a dozen cities and villages.

Ohio Cities Accuse State Government of Overreach in Attempts to Limit Traffic Cams

By Apr 1, 2018
Traffic camera
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU public radio

A bill halfway through the Legislature would allow the state to deduct the amount cities take in from traffic cameras from their state funding. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports even though only about a dozen or so communities in Ohio are using cameras, cities are fighting the proposal.

Ohio Supreme Court Strikes Down State Restrictions On Local Traffic Cameras

By Jul 26, 2017
photo of traffic camera
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the right of cities to use traffic cameras without certain restrictions passed by state lawmakers, saying the state law that restricts those cameras is unconstitutional.

The court ruled 5-2 in striking three provisions of the law, including requirements that an officer be posted with each camera and that cities conduct traffic studies and awareness campaigns before turning on the cameras. Dayton’s Assistant City Attorney John Musto told the court in January that the law conflicts with local home-rule authority.  