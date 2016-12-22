Ohio Supreme Court Rules Against 112-Year Sentence for Minor

By 20 minutes ago
  • Photo of the Ohio Supreme Court's main courtroom
    The attorney of the minor, Rachel Bloomekatz, said that the sentence for the minor would mean that he would die in prison and therefore never be able to re-enter society.
    JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Supreme Court has sharply split over whether a 112-year sentence for a teenager convicted of kidnapping and raping a Youngstown State student in 2001 is constitutional. The court ended up ruling against what is effectively a life sentence.

The sentence for 15-year-old Brandon Moore means he wouldn’t be eligible for parole until he’s 92.

In the majority opinion, Justice Paul Pfeifer pointed to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that a juvenile not convicted of murder who’s demonstrated maturity and rehabilitation must be given a meaningful opportunity for release.

Moore’s attorney Rachel Bloomekatz argued before the court in February 2015 that a judge can’t decide at the outset that a juvenile is never fit to re-enter society.

“And he can’t do that by giving a sentence that’s so long that it’ll ensure the juvenile dies in prison.”

But in the minority opinion, Justice Sharon Kennedy said that U.S. Supreme Court ruling was only for juveniles sentenced to life without parole, which wasn’t the case here.

Tags: 
Brandon Moore
Justice Paul Pfeifer
Ohio Supreme Court
Rachel Bloomekatz

Related Content

Ohio Supreme Court Says Capping Damages in Child Sex-Abuse Cases is Constitutional

By Dec 14, 2016
Photo of the Ohio Supreme Court's main courtroom
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Supreme Court says a state law capping damages in sex-abuse cases is constitutional. That means a 15-year-old Delaware County girl raped by her pastor in 2008 will get a quarter of a million dollars – not the $3.5 million the jury awarded her family. 

The girl’s lawyer had argued the $250,000 cap is unconstitutional, especially when it comes to underage victims of sex crimes. But a majority of the court agreed those caps on non-injury cases passed by state lawmakers in 2005 are constitutional. 

Ohio's Supreme Court Gives a Temporary Reprieve to A Historic Record Company

By mlschultze Nov 10, 2016
King's label was among the first to produce rock and roll
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The Ohio Supreme Court today  issued a reprieve that could save the life of an historic Cincinnati building.   The two-story-red brick structure looks decrepit today but it was there that, arguably, the first rock and roll song was recorded.  Mark Urycki from member station WCPN reports…

You can quibble over what constitutes the very first rock song but a good case could be made for Wynonie Harris’s 1948 recording “Good Rocking Tonight.”

Report Finds Ohio not Following Through on Proposals to Change the Death Penalty

By Sep 6, 2016
photo of death penalty gavel
DAVID CARILLET / SHUTTERSTOCK

A group that fights for an end to the death penalty in Ohio has issued a new report showing a task force’s recent recommendations are not being implemented.