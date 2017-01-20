Ohio Supreme Court Rules to Keep Libertarians on State Ballot

By 7 minutes ago
  • Photo of boxes filled with petitions for Gary Johnson for president
    In 2016, supporters of Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson collected petitions to get their candidate on the Ohio ballot.
    JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled against members of the committee that nominated Libertarian presidential candidate, Gary Johnson, and his running mate, Bill Weld, to be on the ballot as independent candidates last fall.

Five different members of the Libertarian party who put Johnson and Weld on the statewide ballot as independent candidates wanted the Secretary of State’s office to recognize the Libertarian party as a political party on future ballots since the candidates got more than three percent of the vote in November 2016 election. 

After all, Ohio law says political parties can be listed on future ballots if their candidates maintain 3 percent of the vote in elections.

But in this case, Johnson and Weld were nominated as Independent candidates on Ohio’s ballot without any political party affiliation. But the Ohio Supreme Court said because the candidates were nominated as independent candidates, without any political-party affiliation, they do not qualify to retain party ballot access.

Tags: 
Ohio Supreme Court
Libertarian Party
Gary Johnson

Related Content

Libertarian Party Takes its Fight to Regain its Ohio Political Party Standing to the Courts

By Dec 23, 2016
Libertarian Party logo
The Libertarian Party

A group of Libertarians is taking the state to court to get its party’s name back before Ohio voters. It's now challenging a law that made it tougher to get that label on the ballot.

The committee that nominated Gary Johnson as the Libertarian Party’s presidential nominee filed suit in the Ohio Supreme Court. It says because Johnson received more than 3 percent of the vote, Libertarians qualify as a political party in Ohio. 

Quinnipiac Poll Shows Libertarians Cost Clinton In Ohio

By Sep 8, 2016

The latest Quinnipiac poll shows the Libertarian candidate could swing Ohio’s presidential election Donald Trump’s way. For Ohio Public Radio, WKSU’s ML. Schultze has more from the first measure of Ohio voters as the presidential race enters its final leg.