Ohio Targets Online Charter Again for Attendance Inflation

Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Department of Education says its latest audit of the state’s largest online charter school shows it once again inflated its attendance. That means ECOT owes another big bill for the students it was paid to educate – but the state says it didn’t.

The Department of Education says its review of attendance records for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow show ECOT claimed 18.5 percent more student participation last school year than could be verified.

The state says that means ECOT was overpaid $20 million for those unverified students. That money is already being clawed back from ECOT’s monthly checks, which were being reduced to pay back $60 million for inflating its student attendance by 60 percent two years ago. ECOT is still fighting the state on that ruling.

But this summer the school voted to cut its budget and lay off 250 employees – but not to cut $22 million in annual payments to its founder Bill Lager, who owns two companies that provide management and software services to ECOT.

ECOT Plans to Become a Different Kind of Charter School

By Aug 24, 2017
photo of ECOT sign
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The embattled online charter school that’s had funding pulled back several times because of attendance and participation discrepancies is making a big move. The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow is planning on becoming a dropout recovery school.

Ohio Auditor Suggests ECOT Should Get Money Back from its Vendors

By Aug 9, 2017
photo of Dave Yost
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, Ohio’s largest online charter school, is seeing less money coming from the state because of rulings concluding it over-reported student participation. Now a state leader is suggesting ECOT could recover some of that money by taking it back from its founder’s private corporations.

ECOT and Ohio Department of Education Take Their Dispute to Court

By Sep 12, 2016
photo of Rick Teeters in court
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state of Ohio and its largest e-school went head-to-head in court today over what’s required to provide education to students. 

ECOT wants a judge to halt any consequences stemming from a recent attendance audit by the Ohio Department of Education while the two sides fight over the bigger issue of what constitutes student instruction and learning opportunities.

ECOT Fires Back at State Officials With State Attendance Audit Around the Corner

By Jul 15, 2016
ECOT and Ohio Department of Education logos
ECOT OHIO AND OHIO DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

Ohio’s largest online charter school is firing back against state officials who say they don’t have enough information to perform an attendance audit. The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT, says it won’t hand over student log-in times unless a judge tells them to. 

The Ohio Department of Education says it still needs detailed information on when ECOT’s students logged-in and -out of school every day in order to get a clear idea of how much instruction time they received.

ECOT Says Battle with Education Department are Far From Over

By Jun 11, 2017
photo of Bill Lager
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state school board votes on Monday on whether to require the state’s largest online charter school, the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, to pay back $60 million in state funding it got for actually having 60% fewer students than it claimed it did.

It’s the latest in the fight between ECOT and the state, and the charter school says it won’t be the last.

ECOT Sues State Education Department to Block Attendance Audit

By Jul 8, 2016
Chad Aldis
THOMAS B. FORDHAM INSTITUTE

The state’s largest and most controversial online charter school – the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT – has sued to block the state from a delayed attendance audit that was supposed to start on Monday. 