Ohio Tax Commission Still Hopes for Centralized Municipal Tax Filings

By 5 hours ago

Businesses were in favor of the provision while cities protested it.
Credit FLICKR

Gov. John Kasich’s initial state budget would have required businesses to file certain tax forms with the state instead of in the cities in which they operate. After objections from cities, the final state budget made that an option. It’s still under debate on both sides.

Tax Commissioner Joe Testa says the budget allows businesses to file their net profits taxes through the Ohio Business Gateway, with a half percent administrative fee attached. He says requiring that would have saved money for businesses and for cities, which he says are paying third parties around 3 percent to file those taxes now.

“We saw some that were 5 and 6 percent. So this is cheaper for the cities, certainly much less expensive for businesses because of the cost of compliance.”

Businesses supported the idea. But cities had protested a mandate and are said to be concerned about the constitutionality of the state administering municipal income tax revenue even through an opt-in program.

Tags: 
Taxes
Joe Testa
Ohio budget
Gov. John Kasich

Related Content

Kasich's Veto on Hiking the Managed-Care Tax, Explained

By Jul 11, 2017
Kent Scarrett
OHIO MUNICIPAL LEAGUE

One of Gov. John Kasich’s vetoes overridden by the House last week involves a tax on managed-care organizations that helps raise money for counties and transit authorities. Those local groups are hoping senators go along with that override.

Kasich had vetoed a plan to ask for a tax increase on  managed-care organizations.

Gov. Kasich Reacts to House's Veto Overrides for Ohio Budget

By Jul 7, 2017
Photo of Gov. Kasich in New Hampshire

The House overturned 11 of the 47 vetoes Gov. John Kasich issued on the state budget – the first time in 40 years lawmakers have overridden a budget veto in Ohio.

But Kasich is warning lawmakers their decisions have consequences. 