Ohio Tax Commission Still Hopes for Centralized Municipal Tax Filings

Gov. John Kasich’s initial state budget would have required businesses to file certain tax forms with the state instead of in the cities in which they operate. After objections from cities, the final state budget made that an option. It’s still under debate on both sides.

The debate

Tax Commissioner Joe Testa says the budget allows businesses to file their net profits taxes through the Ohio Business Gateway, with a half percent administrative fee attached. He says requiring that would have saved money for businesses and for cities, which he says are paying third parties around 3 percent to file those taxes now.

“We saw some that were 5 and 6 percent. So this is cheaper for the cities, certainly much less expensive for businesses because of the cost of compliance.”

Businesses supported the idea. But cities had protested a mandate and are said to be concerned about the constitutionality of the state administering municipal income tax revenue even through an opt-in program.