Ohio Teamsters Gather to Push Cardinal Health for More Action on Opioids

Protesters gathered this morning outside Cardinal Health’s headquarters in Dublin to call for more accountability from the drug distribution company for its role in the opioid crisis.

Pushing for change

Some 75 teamsters and their supporters held candles before dawn, about two hours before Cardinal’s shareholders meeting. The union, a large investor in Cardinal, is pushing for more from the drug distributor to fight the opioid crisis.

Travis Bornstein leads the Teamsters local in Akron. He lost his 23-year-old son to an opioid overdose.

“They are drowning our communities in opiates. It’s in every neighborhood, every community. It’s in every city, every school district, church, employer,” he said.

Earlier this week Cardinal Health CEO George Barrett announced he’ll step down.

Now the union wants the company to establish an independent committee to investigate the company’s business practices. Cardinal health blames the crisis on doctors who over prescribed painkillers.