Ohio U.S. Senators Oppose Federal Budget Cuts to the Great Lakes Funds

By 40 minutes ago

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman opposes President Trump's cuts to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, but noted former President Obama also proposed cutting some of the funding.
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are sifting through President Donald Trump’s budget proposal, which has gotten a lot of heat from Democrats. There’s one issue that has riled up some of Ohio’s leaders on both sides of the aisle.

The White House’s budget proposes eliminating the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which works to clean the lakes and protect them from long-term threats.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says Lake Erie will be especially harmed because it’s the most vulnerable to pollution.

“It seems the president has turned his back on our state when you consider he won the election with the Great Lakes industrial states, and these are the state that seem to be hardest hit by his budget on opioids, on Appalachian regional commission, on the Great Lakes,” he said.

Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman also opposes the plan to eliminate the Great Lakes environmental funding, but adds that President Obama once proposed cutting the initiative’s funding.

The Ohio Republican Party defended the president’s budget as fulfilling many of the promises he made to Ohio voters.

Tags: 
Ohio Republican Party
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman
Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

Related Content

Congress Continues Full Funding for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

By Elizabeth Miller May 1, 2017
photo of Great Lakes
GOOGLE EARTH

The Great Lakes have dodged a federal funding cut that would have eliminated 50 million dollars dedicated to restoration efforts for this year.

The Trump Administration’s 2018 budget outline completely removes 300 million dollars annually for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. The Administration also hoped to cut 50 million dollars from this year’s funding.

President Trump Proposes More Great Lakes Cuts to Restoration Initiative

By Elizabeth Miller / Great Lakes Today Mar 29, 2017
photo of Donald Trump
TANA WEINGARTNER / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Lots of people were already upset about President Trump’s plan to slash Great Lakes funding in next year’s federal budget. Now he’s recommending a $50 million cut to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative for this year. 

President Trump's Great Lakes Budget Cuts Draw Criticism, Including From Republicans

By Elizabeth Miller Mar 16, 2017
photo of Great Lakes
GOOGLE EARTH

The outline of President Trump’s 2018 budget is out – and it eliminates the $300 million in annual funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which finances environmental projects all over the region.

Trump’s budget calls for a 31 percent decrease in funding for the Environmental Protection Agency – the biggest cut of any agency.  In addition to cutting 3,200 employees, the proposal eliminates funding for other projects – including Chesapeake Bay restoration and climate change research.

GOP to Annouce a "Buckeye Pathway"

By Feb 26, 2017
Photo of Sen. Cliff Rosenberger.
Karen Kasler / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Republicans who run the House will soon release their version of Gov. John Kasich’s budget. But before that, they’ll put out a list of their priority agenda items for this two-year session. 

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger of Clarksville says what’s called the Buckeye Pathway will outline the top issues for the Republican caucus better than the previous system has done.