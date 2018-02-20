Ohio Voters Will Decide Congressional Redistricting in May

Husted and Sykes.
Credit KAREN KASLER / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A plan to change the way the state’s map of Congressional districts will be drawn after the 2020 census will be on the May ballot as Issue 1. 

The Ballot Board voted to put before voters statewide the deal Republican legislative leaders worked out with Democratic lawmakers and citizens’ organizations who were pushing a ballot issue for November. Ballot board chair and Secretary of State Jon Husted praised his former colleagues in the Legislature for this deal, something he’d tried to do when he was a lawmaker.

“I’d like to congratulate the members of the General Assembly for bringing this to us today and look forward to seeing it on the ballot in May.”

Citizens’ groups had wanted to put the map-drawing authority with a bipartisan commission. But the issue voters will see ultimately keeps the power with lawmakers. In return, the lawmakers agreed to concessions on limiting the number of times counties can be split and requiring minority party buy-in for long-term maps.

Congessional redistricting
gerrymandering
Ohio Congressional districts

Advocates for Congressional Redistricting Declare They'll Go Ahead Without State Lawmakers

By Jan 22, 2018
Karen Kasler / Statehouse News

Supporters of a redistricting plan that might be on the November ballot are critical of a Republican bill being considered by Ohio lawmakers that would let them retain control over the process of drawing Congressional district lines.

 

 

The Ohio NAACP, Common Cause Ohio and the League of Women Voters of Ohio have been gathering signatures to put a proposed redistricting plan before voters this fall. The League’s Ann Henkener says the lawmakers' alternative plan would not stop the gerrymandering that's part of the current process.

Former Lawmaker Suggests Deal on Redistricting

By Feb 2, 2018
map of Ohio's congressional districts
U.S. Department of the Interior

State lawmakers have added a rare Monday session, in case they need to vote on changing the way Ohio’s Congressional map is drawn. One former lawmaker calls the current map the most gerrymandered one in state history, and has suggestions for his former colleagues and a coalition of citizens’ groups who want to take their plan to voters in the fall.

Ohio's Bipartisan Congressional Redistricting Talks Fall Apart

By Jan 30, 2018
photo of the congressional districts in Ohio
JON HUSTED / OHIO SECRETARY OF STATE

A coalition of citizens’ groups had been talking with state lawmakers for days about a compromise to change the way Ohio’s Congressional map. Both sides -- as well as Democrats who were working onthe deal -- say efforts to reach a deal have failed.

The groups, including Common Cause Ohio and the League of Women Voters of Ohio, said they’ll continue their drive to take their plan to the November ballot because they said the GOP lawmakers’ plan doesn’t keep communities together or create a bipartisan process. 

Skeptics say a GOP Redistricting Proposal Would Do Nothing to Eliminate Gerrymandering

By Jan 10, 2018
photo of Matt Huffman
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

GOP lawmakers are moving ahead with a proposal to change the way the map of Ohio’s Congressional districts is drawn. But the outline of a new proposal has caused a rift between several groups.

Republicans and Democrats in the Ohio Legislature have both said that they want to revamp congressional redistricting. Critics say the current system doesn’t have any guardrails to stop gerrymandering.

How Did Ohio's Most Liberal City End Up With Its Most Conservative Congressman?

By Dec 20, 2017
WIKIPEDIA

Ohio’s 4th Congressional District isn’t the longest in the state. Nor the most convoluted. Nor does it have the most disenfranchised voters. But it has the distinction of being near the top in all three categories -- and of being home to one of the most liberal communities in the country represented by one of the most conservative members of Congress. In the third part of our series “Gerrymandering: Shading the lines,” WKSU’s M.L. Schultze travels the 4th – a study of contrasts from south to north.