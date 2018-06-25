Ohio Young Republicans Discuss Election, Recruiting In Akron

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Josh Burton
    Ohio Young Republicans Chairman Josh Burton says his party is a 'big tent,' and members are enegrgized heading into this fall's election.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The Ohio Young Republicans held their annual convention in Akron over the weekend, discussing how to bring more young people to their party ahead of this fall’s election.

About 80 people – aged 40 and under -- attended meetings in and around Akron on Friday and Saturday hosted by the Summit County Young Republicans.

Chairman Alex Pavloff says young people are energized and engaged this year, and they are making big stride in recruiting.

“Where we excel as a group is as the grass roots activists. The people that are willing to go door-to-door and make phone calls. They can spend an entire Saturday out in neighborhoods and then come back and do a call center for two or three hours. We’re almost automatic at it sometimes.”

Josh Burton from Cincinnati is chairman of the Young Republicans, and says many of the attendees were networking and discussing the challenges of recruiting in heavily rural areas.

“Recruit from colleges or from certain schools and talk to your community members and host events.  I know the Muskingum County Young Republicans had a trivia night.  So there are events like that that they put on that bring them to a bar or public area and they can just join together.  It’s not always just about politics but mainly about coming together as believers in the cause that we believe for this country and for our state.”

Burton, who is black, says that that can happen because the GOP is “a big tent.”  And he adds that even though midterm elections historically swing away from the party in power, he’s finding Ohio’s Republicans are still energized after the election of President Donald Trump in 2016.

Tags: 
Alex Pavloff
Josh Burton
Ohio Young Republicans
Summit County Young Republicans
2018 Election

Related Content

Husted Expects Ohio's Voter Purging Process to Continue

By Jun 15, 2018
photo of Jon Husted
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Democrats are saying thousands of voters could be affected by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision upholding the way Ohio deletes inactive registrations. But the secretary of state, who’s also the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, says the law prevents voters from being removed before the fall election.

Ohio Young Black Democrats Are Concerned About Voter Turnout -- And So Are The Candidates

By May 15, 2018
photo of Bishop Chui and Zakiyyah Malik
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Most of the Democrats running in statewide races spoke at an Ohio Young Black Democrats event over the weekend near Cleveland, addressing several issues including voter turnout.

A small crowd gathered at the Warrensville Heights Civic Center on Saturday for the event, which included Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rich Cordray.

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Cordray Discusses Small-Business Policy in Cleveland

By Nick Castele May 30, 2018
Richard Cordray
WIKIMEDIA

The Democratic nominee for Ohio governor, Richard Cordray, toured a manufacturing site in Cleveland Tuesday. The former federal consumer watchdog talked about small-business policy.

Cordray met with business leaders for a closed-to-press session at Magnet, a manufacturing incubator that receives state and federal funding.  His campaign proposes helping small businesses with permits and low-interest loans. 

Ohio Republican Gubernatorial Candidate DeWine Gets a Union Endorsement

By Mark Urycki May 30, 2018
photo of Mike DeWine with union members
MARK URYCKI / WCPN

In what could be a close gubernatorial race this year, Republican nominee Mike DeWine  picked up a labor union endorsement Wednesday. A nod for a Republican is not unusual for the International Union of Operating Engineers.

IUOE Local 18 represents about 15,000 members in Ohio.  They’re the heavy equipment operators who build roads and bridges. President Obama came to Ohio to promote an infrastructure bill but Congressional Republicans rejected it.