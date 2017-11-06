Ohioans to Vote Tomorrow on Victims Rights, Drug Prices and More

Election Day is tomorrow and Ohio will vote on numerous issues including victims rights and drug prices.
Ohioans will be going to the polls tomorrow to vote on victim’s rights, drug prices and many local candidates and issues. 

Issue 1 is the state constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law, which would put victims' rights in the Ohio constitution.

The controversial and costly Issue 2 is the Drug Price Relief Act, a proposed law, not a constitutional amendment. Backers say it would lower prices the state pays for drugs for Medicaid and other programs to the same level the Veterans Administration pays.

Ohioans will also cast votes on thousands of local candidates and more than 1,500 local issues from schools to parks. More than 179,000 people have already voted early. In the last of-year election two years ago, more than 43 percent of registered Ohio voters cast ballots.

