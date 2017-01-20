Ohioans Will Join the Women's March on Washington

By 9 seconds ago
  • photo of Congresswoman Joyce Beatty at a rally in Columbus
    The Women's March on Washington is scheduled for the day after the inauguration, but it isn't being advertised as a protest against President-Elect Donald Trump.
    JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohioans went strongly for Donald Trump in November's election. But tomorrow, the day after his inauguration as the nation's 45th president, Ohio women will be joining hundreds of thousands of women marching on D.C. 

More than 200,000 women are expected to take part in the march on the nation’s capital tomorrow morning. They include Kim Holstein of Cincinnati who also took part in a women’s march and solidarity event in downtown Columbus last weekend.

“It’s a pushback on the division that’s been created by the hate talk. We are here in love and unity to stand for the marginalized people that need our voices raised to help protect them,” Holstein said.

Many of the women say the election of Trump has been the catalyst that made them take to the streets in an event like this.

Tags: 
Women's March on Washington
Donald Trump
Women's march

Related Content

Which Ohioans Are Heading to Donald Trump's Inauguration?

By Jan 18, 2017

Six state senators and seven state representatives from Ohio will go to the inauguration, along with many state officeholders. But Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler says there will be many attending who aren’t elected officials, and aren’t even Republicans.

Three of Ohio’s four Democratic members of Congress will attend, along with Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who says he has to work with Trump on trade and infrastructure.

Ohio Progressives Voice Concerns of Upcoming Trump Presidency at State Demonstrations

By Jan 17, 2017
Our First Stand rally
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The looming presidential inauguration of Donald Trump has sparked rallies and demonstrations around the country. In Ohio, progressive groups are starting their advocacy to save government programs such as Obamacare and Social Security. 

Organizers Hope Women's March On Washington Inspires, Evolves

By Alejandra Maria Salazar Dec 21, 2016

The day after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, Jan. 20, 2017, a march is slated to take place on the National Mall.