Ohio's Attorney General Warns About Online Predators on Valentine's Day

By 22 hours ago
  • photo of Mike DeWine
    DeWine says online predators use emotion to scam people.
    JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The attorney general is warning Ohioans about an escalating scam that targets victims with phony romantic relationships.

Attorney General Mike DeWine fears that these so-called romance scams could be on the rise on Valentine’s Day. He says people will create bogus accounts on Facebook and dating websites, draw a person in by pretending they have similar interests, then ask for money.

“It plays on emotion. It plays on desire to meet someone who’s really nice and who can be a companion for them and who they can date.”

DeWine says the scammers usually pose as people who are out of the country such as an oil driller or a member of the military. Then they ask for the target to send money through a wire transfer.

A big tipoff, according to DeWine, is if the person refuses to meet face to face.

