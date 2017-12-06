Ohio's Auditor Is Calling For An Investigation Into State's Medical Marijuana Program

By 1 hour ago

State Auditor Dave Yost has issue with the criminal drug record of a state medical marijuana program consultant.
Credit STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State Auditor Dave Yost says questions about past drug convictions of a consultant who played a key role in Ohio’s new medical marijuana program, set to begin operation in September, need to be addressed now. And he believes it’s time for an investigation.

Yost says he’s troubled by reports that the consultant who graded applications from companies seeking licenses had drug convictions in his past.

“This is an epic fail. I’m outraged.”

Yost questions how someone with those convictions could be hired by the state for $150,000 to do that work.

“I think this revelation calls into question all of the work that’s been done.”

Yost, who is running for attorney general, wants current A.G. Mike DeWine, who is running for governor, to start a full investigation into how this consultant was chosen by the Ohio Department of Commerce, the lead agency overseeing Ohio’s medical marijuana program. The agency’s request for proposal for consultants did not ask about criminal convictions. 

Tags: 
Dave Yost
Mike DeWine
medical marijuana
Trevor Bozeman
Ohio Department of Commerce

Related Content

Ohio Hired a Convicted Drug Dealer to Score Marijuana Growing License Applications

By 23 hours ago
JIMMY GOULD
State of Ohio / OHIO PUBLIC BROADCASTING

The head of one of the companies that failed to get one of Ohio's large marijuana growing licenses says the state hired a convicted drug dealer to play a key role in the program.

Jimmy Gould is one of the backers of the failed 2015 ballot issue to legalize marijuana. Gould says Trevor C. Bozeman, owner of iCann Consulting, which the state hired to score applicants for growing licenses, has a conviction for possessing and intending to traffic drugs.