Ohio's Board of Education Opposes Consolidation of Education Under the Governor

The Ohio Board of Education has approved a resolution against an Ohio House bill that would place most of the board’s responsibilities under a new entity in the governor’s office.

State school board votes to oppose new bill

The state Board of Education voted in favor of a resolution saying they strongly oppose H.B. 512.

The bill, which is being debated in the General Assembly, would consolidate the Departments of Education and Higher Education with Governor’s Office of Workforce Training. It would also give most of the board’s powers to a single person in the governor’s office.

Before the vote, House Education Chair Andrew Brenner warned board members that their action may be premature.

“If you go ahead and vote on this today, that pretty much ends the debate and the discussion from your standpoint as to where you are on the bill and the structure of government in general and oversight of it, however, there could also be restructuring of the bill,” said Brenner.

But members of the board say it’s their responsibility to publicly state that they oppose the consolidation. They voted 11-4 in favor of the resolution.