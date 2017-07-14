Ohio's Budget Director Tries to Ensure There's No Repeat of 2016 Forecast Problems

By 1 hour ago

Budget Director Tim Keen's tax collections projection was nearly a billion dollars short.
Credit OHIO OFFICE OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT

The state budget director took a lot of heat for tax collections that came in nearly a billion dollars below his projections.  That office is trying to make sure it doesn’t miss with its forecast for the new budget. But there are still a lot of economic uncertainties to deal with.

Budget Director Tim Keen says prices were down in the fiscal year that just ended, so that’s partly why tax collections were down. And he notes weekly wages fell in the last part of 2016, too.

“When weekly wages fall, it should not be surprising that income tax withholdings that are taken out of weekly wages also fell.”

Keen has revised downwards growth estimates in the new budget by 1 percent, and says while his boss Gov. John Kasich is concerned, Ohio is still growing jobs.

But the progressive think tank Policy Matters Ohio says job growth for this year through May puts the state on track for growth that’s slower than last year, which the worst year for job growth since the recession ended in 2009.

Tags: 
Ohio budget shortfall
Tim Keen
Policy Matters Ohio

Related Content

Early State Reports Hint At Another Big Drop In Ohio Tax Collections

By Jun 6, 2017
photo of money
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State senators are preparing to put out their version of Ohio's budget, in which they need to trim hundreds of millions of dollars to make sure it’s balanced. The state budget office is reporting another big loss in tax collections for the current fiscal year.

Ohio Overcomes Short Tax Collections with Surplus

By Karen Kasler Jul 9, 2017
photo of Tim Keen
OHIO OFFICE OF BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT

In spite of tax collections coming in short for nearly all of the fiscal year that just ended, the state says it ended the year with a surplus.

Budget Director Tim Keen had predicted several times a positive ending balance for the fiscal year. And the state finished with what he wanted, a small cushion of just under $171 million. Keen says even though tax collections were nearly a billion dollars below estimates, a carryover balance from the start of the year helped.

Two Opposing Groups Agree 2016 Was a Bad Year for Job Growth in Ohio

By Mar 6, 2017
stock photo of newspaper classifieds
FLICKR

Last year was a hard one in a category that nearly every politician talks about and nearly every election hinges on: the economy. And specifically, it was a tough year for job growth in Ohio.

Ohio Tax-Break Review Bill Gets Praise from Conservatives and Liberals

By Dec 14, 2016
photo of Ohio Statehouse
THE OHIO LEGISLATURE

Two think tanks that are normally on opposite sides are very pleased with a bill passed in the lame-duck legislature which would require a review of billions of dollars in tax breaks and loopholes. 

Greg Lawson with the conservative Buckeye Institute says he’s thrilled lawmakers passed the bill forcing them to study $8 billion in tax expenditures, credits and other breaks – though he says it’s not enough.