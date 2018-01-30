Ohio's Congressional Redistrict Debate Gets Heated

By 6 hours ago

Senate committee battles over Republican redistricting plan.
Credit JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The debate over how to draw Ohio’s Congressional districts continues at the Statehouse as lawmakers and leaders of a coalition of citizens groups talk behind closed doors. The GOP lawmakers want to put their redistricting plan, which lacks any Democratic support, on the May ballot. And if they do, the coalition, which wants to put its own issue before voters this fall, is promising a fight. 

Sen. Matt Huffman says he’s made changes to the plan supported by GOP lawmakers that would still leave legislators, not an outside board, in charge of the map-drawing process. Lawmakers need to pass it by Feb. 7 to make the May ballot. Huffman says it’s May or never because he doesn’t want two competing plans on the fall ballot.

“I think it’s difficult for the public to digest.’

Huffman says he wants a bipartisan agreement, and both sides are still talking. Still, Catherine Turcer with Common Cause Ohio says there is a non-negotiable sticking point.

“His proposal does not have a rule prohibiting gerrymandering.”

Absent that, Turcer says the citizens group will continue to gather more than 300,000 signatures to put their plan before voters in November.

Tags: 
congressional redistricting
Catherine Turcer
Common Cause Ohio
Matt Huffman
gerrymandering
Gerrymandering: Shading the Lines

Related Content

New Bipartisan Group Will Tackle Redistricting

By Sep 28, 2017
Picture of Catherine Turcer
Karen Kasler

State legislative leaders have formed a four-member bipartisan group to work on creating a new way to redraw Ohio’s Congressional district map, which will be redone after the 2020 census. But supporters of an effort already underway to change the map drawing process aren’t backing down.

Gov. Kasich Calls on Ohio Lawmakers to Tackle Congressional Redistricting

By Jan 5, 2017
photo of Kasich graphic
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich wants lawmakers to tackle the way Congressional districts are created, saying they need to be more competitive and fair. 

Kasich says it’s time to stop gerrymandering.

“Well, we are going to put it in the budget where we are going to try to do with congressional redistricting the same thing they’ve done with legislative redistricting,” he said.

Ohio Voters May See Two Anti-Gerrymandering Issues on Their Ballots Next year

By Dec 21, 2017
Jack Cera
KAREN KASLER / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Ohio voters may see not one, but two, issues next year overhauling the way congressional districts are drawn. In the words of one advocate: “I care about slaying the gerrymander because I’m an American.”

Here is the fourth installment of our series, “Gerrymandering: Shading the Lines."

On election night two years ago, Catherine Turcer of Common Cause Ohio couldn’t have been more thrilled.

DeWine Rejects Language For a Voter Initiative To Change How Congressional Maps Are Drawn

By May 5, 2017
photo of Catherine Turcer
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The groups working on a constitutional amendment to change the way Congressional districts are created in Ohio spent this weekend managing a setback for their effort to get the issue on the ballot.