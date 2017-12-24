Ohio's Controversial Academic Distress Commissions Gain Outside Support

By Ashton Marra 7 hours ago

Credit BELLWETHER EDUCATION PARTNERS

As the Youngstown Board of Education moves forward with a lawsuit over the constitutionality of their Academic Distress Commission, a national education group says the system is a strength for Ohio schools.

Both Youngstown and Lorain City Schools currently have ADC's that are appointed by state and local leaders to overhaul struggling school systems.

Chad Adleman with Bellwether Education Partners says the constitutionality of the ADCs is a determination for Ohio’s courts.


“But I will say that, generally, our experts saw that sort of activity as a good thing, as a way for the state to say school districts are creatures of the state and when they are very low performing, the state has a role to play.”

The positive review was part of a Bellwether study of Ohio’s plan to enact the federal Every Student Succeeds Act

Tags: 
Bellwether Education Partners
Every Student Succeeds Act
Youngstown Board of Education
Academic Distress Commission
Lorain City School District
State school takeover

Related Content

The State of Ohio’s Controversial School Turn-Around Law

By Michelle Faust Feb 9, 2017

Quality education. It’s what parents want for their kids. Education leaders and state lawmakers say they want the same. Still, many Ohio schools lag behind.

In October of 2015, House Bill 70 passed amid controversy as an intervention for the state’s persistently failing schools.

Lorain City Schools Prepares For State Control

By Michelle Faust Dec 21, 2016
photo of Ohio Department of Education building
MICHELLE FAUST / WCPN

Lorain City Schools will get a new Academic Distress Commission and a Chief Executive Officer. Despite improved test scores in the district, Lorain will follow Youngstown City Schools as the second in Ohio under state takeover. Lorain school administrators say they’re working to avoid a painful transition.

Research Group Praises Ohio's Education Plan

By Ashton Marra 7 hours ago
photo of empty desks
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Department of Education is awaiting approval of its education accountability plan that was handed to federal education officials in September. While the state waits for the government review, a national education advocacy group says Ohio’s plan is one of the best in the country.