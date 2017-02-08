Ohio's Democratic Sen. Brown Co-Sponsors a Bipartisan Bill to Protect Russian Sanctions

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown is co-sponsoring a bipartisan bill to prevent President Donald Trump from easing sanctions against Russia.

Concern about President Trump and Russian sanctions

Brown says two other Democratic senators are sponsoring the bill, along with Republicans John McCain, Lindsey Graham and Marco Rubio. He says they’re concerned over President Trump’s defense of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which raises questions about Trump’s ties to Russia.

“That’s why our bill would bar the president from taking any action on Russian sanctions until Congress has had a chance to weigh in. Republicans and Democrats worked together to craft the current tough sanctions regime to hold Russia accountable. Lifting them now, pure and simple, would reward bad behavior.”

Brown says though Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman has not signed on to the bill, Portman supports tough sanctions against Russia. Portman recently introduced legislation calling for more sanctions on that country because of that it’s military involvement in Ukraine, as well as Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election.