Ohio's Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown Wants an Independent Investigation of Trump-Russia Connections

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown wants an independent commission to review any Russian connections among President Donald Trump and his campaign and administration officials, including former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Brown on Russia and Trump

While Brown supports the Senate Intelligence Committee looking into ties with the Russians, he has concerns because information from these hearings is classified. He joined the call for an independent probe and backs Senate Judiciary Committee plans to hold separate public hearings on the matter.

“(I) want to know more about what Russia has done in elections around the world, the number of Russian hackers -- and they’re identified as a pretty large number of them for months. Any of the ties ... not just General Flynn, but our government and the Russian government.”

Brown says in all his more than two decades in Washington, he has never seen this level of concern from both parties over an issue. Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman says the Russian issues should be reviewed only by the Senate Intelligence Committee, because the process would be quicker and more efficient.