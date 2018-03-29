Ohio's Democratic Senator Calls for Revision in Donald Trump's Infrastructure Plan

President Donald Trump was in Ohio today touting his new plan to bolster infrastructure projects by injecting up to $200 billion of federal money. However, a top Democrat in Ohio says Trump is not holding up his campaign promises.

Sherrod on Trump's Infrastructure Plan

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is calling for President Trump to include a “buy American, hire American” provision in his infrastructure plan. Brown says this is something Trump promised when running for office but hasn’t delivered.

The senator has sided with Trump on trade and said early on he'd be willing to work with the president on infrastructure. But he's backing a 10-year $1 trillion infrastructure proposal Democrats introduced months ago that includes more money coming from the feds. He says that will encourage local and state funding.

“The dirt would be flying; we would be fixing highways and bridges; we would be funding water and sewer; we would be helping fixing city streets -- all the things that Americans see as the basic role of government,” he says

Trump introduced his plan in February. It calls for the bulk of the money to come from local and state governments and private entities.

Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says the plan is a good starting point.