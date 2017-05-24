Ohio's Democratic U.S. Sen. Brown Says Ohio Vets Could Be Deeply Hurt by AFA Repeal and Trump Budget

Even before the Congressional Budget Office reported that the House repeal of the Affordable Care Act would leave 23 million more Americans uninsured, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown was predicting it would raise costs and cut benefits.

Impact of the GOP plan

Brown, a Democrat, mounted an attack on two fronts he said would hurt veterans and millions of others: The House Republican healthcare plan and President Trump’s budget.

He said the Republican reductions in Medicaid would cut off 71,000 Ohio veterans, including 25,000 who got coverage through the Medicaid expansion that came with Obamacare. And he accused Republicans of rushing through their plan, contrasting it with the slower pace of the Affordable Care Act.

“The Democrats took months and months to do this. We had literally dozens of hearings, and the committee I was on in the Senate – the Health Committee – we accepted over 150 Republican amendments to the bill. They did none of those things that traditionally legislators do and should do.”

Brown says he’s uncertain what will happen to the bill in the Senate, but believes polls and protests against the Republican plan have already had an impact.