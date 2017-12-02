Ohio's Democratic U.S. Sen. Brown Suggests DeWine and Husted Have a One-term Deal

By Dec 2, 2017

Mike DeWine and Jon Husted announce shift from rivals to running mates at an an event in Columbus this week.
Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The teaming up of Mike DeWine and Jon Husted to run as governor and lieutenant governor has not deterred the other two GOP candidates, Mary Taylor and Jim Renacci. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow talked to Ohio’s top ranking Democrat to see what he thinks about the race now. 

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown says he thinks DeWine and Husted made a deal that DeWine would lead the ticket if he'd agree to serve only one term.

“Ohio has elections for a reason and to cut a deal to kind of divvy up the governor’s office for the next decade- plus is pretty amazing."

But Brown rejected the contention that DeWine/Husted is automatically a strong ticket.

Asked about the possible deal, Husted insisted there was “no talk about that. He said the merger was about uniting the party and avoiding a long primary fight.

Tags: 
Sen. Sherrod Brown
Mike DeWine
Jon Husted
election 2018

Husted Says the Key to the Governor's Race is County Chairs, and He Has Backing From a Third of Them

By Jul 28, 2017
DeWine, Husted, Taylor, Renacci
ANDY CHOW / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

  One of the four GOP candidates for governor believes momentum is swinging his direction after gaining more support from local leaders. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, the county-level endorsements have proven to be helpful in recent big elections.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says his list of supporters for governor now includes a third of Ohio’s 88 Republican county chairs.

Meet the Challengers in Some of Ohio's Least Competitive Congressional Districts

By Matt Richmond Oct 28, 2016
photo of Beverly Goldstein
MATT RICHMOND / WCPN

Ohio has 16 Congressional districts, 12 held by Republicans and four by Democrats. None of them are considered competitive. Here are the challengers for those two seats and the motivations for their long-shot bids.

The 11th District is Democrat country. It covers the east side and eastern suburbs of Cleveland, and a sliver of land south to Akron. Incumbent Marcia Fudge won the seat in 2008, and for 40 years before that it was held by Democrats Louis Stokes and Stephanie Tubbs-Jones.