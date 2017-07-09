Ohio's GOP Lawmakers Move Closer to Allowing Drilling in Ohio Parks

Oil and gas companies could be one step closer to drilling on state-owned land after the House overrode a veto by Gov. John Kasich.

Oil and Gas Leasing Commission

The House voted to keep a provision that would allow the Legislature to appoint members to the Oil and Gas Leasing Commission. Lawmakers want to take that power away from Gov. John Kasich who has had since 2011 to make an appointment but hasn’t.

This commission reviews and approves drilling on state land, such as parks.

Republican Representative Andy Thompson of Marietta says this can bring in more revenue for Ohio and landowners near those parks.

“It’d be a significant economic benefit, but overall it’s important that we move forward in all of this because it’s been six years now," Thompson says.

Opponents argue this power is better off with the governor since that office has to answer to the state as a whole.

The Senate would have to concur with the override in order to become official.