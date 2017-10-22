Ohio's Gov. Kasich Supports Alexander-Murray Health-Care Compromise

Gov. Kasich has shown support for the Alexander-Murray healthcare bill.
Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A deal on health care from Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington has limited support among senators of both parties. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler asked Gov. John Kasich about that deal, which looks very similar to one he worked on with Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Kasich and nine other governors have signed a letter sent to Congressional leaders, urging them to pass the Alexander-Murray bill. Kasich said families need to be able to afford insurance and insurers need to continue to provide it.

“I just hope that Republicans and Democrats will put the country and these people first, pass this and then we’ve got to get onto it.”

Kasich has said he doesn’t support Obamacare. He said he doesn’t want to blow up the current system, but wants long-term improvement -- and for the system to be based on outcomes and not on quantity. He said he thinks he’s made the case that Medicaid expansion is important, though many Republicans still have deep concerns about it.

