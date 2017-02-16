Ohio's House Speaker Pushes The "Pastor Protection Act"

    Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger
There’s another indication a controversial bill nicknamed the “pastor protection act” might be on its way to becoming law.

 


Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says members of his caucus are interested in seeing something happen with the bill.

It would prohibit state or local government from penalizing a pastor for refusing to perform a ceremony between two people of the same gender. The legislation, which Rosenberger says simply affirms the principles already in Ohio law, has had two committee hearings.

Rosenberger says the GOP caucus continues to review and discuss it before determining action next week. Gov. John Kasich is on record saying he’d support a limited bill but cautions he would not sign into law anything like the controversial measures in North Carolina and Indiana that prompted boycotts.

