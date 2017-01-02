Ohio's House Speaker Worries Term Limits Will Decrease Experienced Lawmakers in 2017

    Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (pictured) will be joined by Keith Faber, Bill Seitz and Larry Householder in 2017.
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

When the new General Assembly returns this month, there will be fewer experienced lawmakers due to term limits. 

Senate President Keith Faber will be gaoing over to the House, along with Sen. Bill Seitz and former Speaker Larry Householder. Current Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says veteran members have institutional memory that answers questions.

“How did that happen? When did it happen? And why did the process start that way? And it’s tough when you don’t have it.”

Rosenberger lsays because of term limits, only about a dozen of the 99 House members will be veterans.

Tags: 
Cliff Rosenberger
Ohio House of Representatives
General Assembly
term limits

