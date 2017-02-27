Ohio's Illegal Voting Investigation Turns Up Low Numbers And Criminal Referrals

    President Trump has claimed illegal voting cost him multiple states in 2016's general election.
Though President Donald Trump claims up to 5 million people voted illegally in last year’s election, Ohio’s top voting official says the numbers here are a small fraction of that. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports on the results of Secretary of State Jon Husted's  investigation into how many non-citizens cast a ballot.

Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted says that 385 people who aren’t U.S. citizens were on Ohio’s voting rolls last year, and 82 of those people actually cast ballots. Ohio has a total of 7.8 million registered voters.

While President Donald Trump has alleged that millions of non-citizens voted illegally in the U.S., Husted says his numbers confirm that's not the case here.

“Yes, there are problems with non-citizen voting, but it’s certainly not in Ohio a problem that runs into the thousands, or tens of thousands.”

Husted says one way to improve the issue is to cross check the voter rolls with a database kept by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. However, the White House has yet to approve Husted’s request.

Husted says he's referring the 82 people who voted to law enforcement for further criminal investigation. The other 303 who are registered but never voted will be getting letters asking them to cancel their registrations. Those who haven't after receiving two notices will also be referred to law enforcement. 

