Ohio's January Jobless Rate Falls to the Lowest Level in Nearly a Year

The state’s jobless rate has fallen to 4.7 percent, its lowest level since last March. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

Halbert says Ohio still suffers in national comparisons but is improving.
Credit POLICY MATTERS OHIO

January’s unemployment rate went down 0.2 of a point from December’s revised rate of 4.9 percent. Hannah Halbert from the progressive think tank Policy Matters Ohio says that’s good news – with a caveat.

“It certainly suggests that the Ohio economy is starting to edge closer to full employment. But when we look at the numbers going into that rate, we see that there’s a lot of slack and a lot of work that still needs to be done.”

Halbert says the state’s labor force is still more than 3.5 percent smaller than it was when the recession started a decade ago. And the state’s jobless rate is still more than a half a point higher than the national unemployment rate of 4.1 percent.

