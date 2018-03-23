Ohio's Jobless Rate Falls for the Second Consecutive Month

By Mar 23, 2018
  • photo of Monopoly house and coins
    WKSU

The state’s jobless rate fell for the second straight month to its lowest level in a year. However, even those who think the state is on the right track economically are concerned about weakness in those numbers.

The unemployment rate for February was 4.5 percent, down two tenths of a point from January. Economist Andrew Kidd at the conservative think tank the Buckeye Institute says he’s pleased with the number of new jobs, but he says restrictions on occupational licenses and other laws and rules are holding back growth.

“When there are certain regulations in place and restrictions or burdens to finding jobs, people aren’t going to search and aren’t going to find the jobs they want.”

Ohio’s jobless rate is now much closer to the national rate of 4.1 percent, but the state’s job growth has been below the national average for 63 months.  

Tags: 
Andrew Kidd
The Buckeye Institute
Ohio Employment
Unemployment
Jobless numbers

Related Content

Ohio's Unemployment Is At Its Lowest In Almost a Year

By Jan 19, 2018
Help Wanted Sign
Shuttershock

Ohio’s unemployment rate inched down in December. 

Ohio's unemployment rate was 4.7 percent last month, down a tenth of a point from November. That’s the lowest level since March of last year. The number of unemployed Ohioans has decreased by 14,000 in the past year from 284,000.

Ohio Jobless Rate Falls in November

By Steve Brown Dec 22, 2017
FLICKR CC

Ohio’s official unemployment rate took a sharp downturn last month, although a separate survey of employers showed fewer people in the workforce.

 

First, the good news: the state’s official jobless rate fell from 5.1 percent in October to 4.8 percent last month.

That came as the number of people officially classified as unemployed, that is out of work and actively looking for work, fell by about 17,000.

Ohio Loses on Blue Collar Job Growth, but Other Opportunities Exist

By Nov 18, 2017
A map in relation to blue collar/skilled service loss and growth
Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce

Between 1991 and 2015, Ohio lost more than 231,000 blue-collar jobs that pay well. However a new report finds that the state has added some other opportunities for workers who don’t have bachelor’s degrees.

The new report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce finds that, overall, Ohio lags behind on adding blue-collar jobs that pay a median of $55,000.

Report Says Soaring Education Costs Will Hurt Ohio's Economic Future

By Feb 9, 2017
photo of William Doyle
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A new study shows Ohio ranks in the bottom five of all 50 states in college affordability, and that just over 4 in 10 Ohioans have a post-secondary degree. The author of the report also says if the state doesn’t do more to fix the problem soon, Ohio will fall further behind economically.