Ohio's Largest Catholic Diocese Gets Its First Hispanic Bishop

By 9 minutes ago

Bishop Nelson Perez
Credit Infant Jesus Church, Port Jefferson, NY / Catholic Diocese of Rockville Center, New York

The next leader of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland is a Miami-born son of Cuban immigrants now serving as auxiliary bishop of a diocese on Long Island, N.Y.

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Built in 1848
Credit The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland

Bishop Nelson Perez will become the 11th bishop in the 170-year history of the Cleveland Diocese. He replaces Bishop Richard Lennon, who retired late last year after being diagnosed with vascular dementia.

Lennon's tenure included church closings and doctrinal controversies. 

Perez did not speak of that at a press conference this morning, but says he understands the responsibility Pope Francis is bestowing on him and what the pontiff wants.

“He uses these five words: A church that is proactive; a church that is involved in the life of people; a church that accompanies; a church that is fruitful; a church that is joyful."

Though born in Florida, Perez grew up in New Jersey, near New York City, and was ordained in Philadelphia.

This morning's press conference was at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland, where he later celebrated his first Mass.

At the press conference, he said he feels blessed to have been appointed by Pope Francis.

Bishop Nelson Perez delivering his first homely in Cleveland
Credit Catholic Diocese of Cleveland

“I’ve been getting texts and calls and emails since 6 o’clock this morning. Thank God I got up early.

"And they all had this theme: 'Congratulations. Cleveland Rocks!'”

Cleveland's New Bishop Formally Takes Over Sept. 5

By 3 hours ago

An auxiliary bishop from New York will become the next bishop in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.

The diocese says Pope Francis' appointment of Bishop Nelson Perez was announced Tuesday by the Vatican's emissary in Washington. He will be installed Sept. 5 in Cleveland.

Catholic Diocese Bishop Lennon Is Retiring Early Because of Failing Health

By Kevin Niedermier Dec 28, 2016
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Bishop Richard Lennon announced today that because of ongoing health problems he’s retiring early as head of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland. He says Pope Francis granted him early retirement because he’s been diagnosed with “vascular dementia,” a progressive illness that restricts blood-flow to the brain. 

Cleveland's Bishop Lennon Is Retiring Immediately

By Dec 28, 2016
Bishop Richard Lennon
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

Cleveland Bishop Richard Lennon is retiring early. The diocese announced this morning that Pope Francis has accepted the retirement Lennon asked for in a letter in November, citing “ongoing health challenges.”  Lennonn is 69 and  underwent emergency heart surgery earlier this year.

The church mandatory retirement age for bishops is 75.