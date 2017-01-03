Ohio's Legislature Opens Its New Session With a Focus on Tax Changes

Tax changes are on the minds of Ohio’s legislative leaders.

Taxes and Ohio's new legislature

Senate President Larry Obhoff of Medina County says taxes are one of the priorities in the 132nd General Assembly.

“Even though our overall [tax] rate in Ohio has gone down, the complexity, the needless layers of it, haven't really changed, and I think that’s a problem,” Obhoff said.

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says he also wants to tackle taxes.

“Tax shifting is not one of the things I’m interested in,” Rosenberger said.

The GOP already dominated the Legislature as well as the other two branches of state government, and Republicans gained one seat each in the House and Senate in November's election.