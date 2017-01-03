Ohio's Legislature Opens Its New Session With a Focus on Tax Changes

By 1 hour ago
  • LARRY OBHOF
    Obhof acknowledges Ohio has cut taxes. Now he says he wants to simplify the system.
    OHIO SENATE

Tax changes are on the minds of Ohio’s legislative leaders.

Senate President Larry Obhoff of Medina County says taxes are one of the priorities in the 132nd General Assembly.

“Even though our overall [tax] rate in Ohio has gone down, the complexity, the needless layers of it, haven't really changed, and I think that’s a problem,” Obhoff said.

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says he also wants to tackle taxes.

“Tax shifting is not one of the things I’m interested in,” Rosenberger said.

The GOP already dominated the Legislature as well as the other two branches of state government, and Republicans gained one seat each in the House and Senate in November's election.

Tags: 
132nd General Assembly
Cliff Rosenberger
Larry Obhoff
Taxes
Ohio legislature

Related Content

Ohio Tax-Break Review Bill Gets Praise from Conservatives and Liberals

By Dec 14, 2016
photo of Ohio Statehouse
THE OHIO LEGISLATURE

Two think tanks that are normally on opposite sides are very pleased with a bill passed in the lame-duck legislature which would require a review of billions of dollars in tax breaks and loopholes. 

Greg Lawson with the conservative Buckeye Institute says he’s thrilled lawmakers passed the bill forcing them to study $8 billion in tax expenditures, credits and other breaks – though he says it’s not enough.

Ohio's House Speaker Worries Term Limits Will Decrease Experienced Lawmakers in 2017

By Jan 2, 2017
photo of Cliff Rosenberger
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

When the new General Assembly returns this month, there will be fewer experienced lawmakers due to term limits. 

Senate President Keith Faber will be gaoing over to the House, along with Sen. Bill Seitz and former Speaker Larry Householder. Current Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says veteran members have institutional memory that answers questions.

“How did that happen? When did it happen? And why did the process start that way? And it’s tough when you don’t have it.”

Northeast Ohio Lawmaker Wants a "Unified Response" to the Opioid Epidemic

By Dec 19, 2016
photo of Democratic Reps. Hearcel Craig, Greta Johnson (at podium) and Nickie Antonio
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio Rep. Greta Johnson is again calling for a special committee to deal with the state’s continuing opioid epidemic.

In an open letter addressed to House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, Johnson says the opioid epidemic is straining healthcare services and discouraging employers from bringing their businesses to Ohio. She also says the state hasn’t done its part in dealing with the crisis.

Analysis: Trump Tax Plan Would Cost Trillions, Boost Incomes For The Rich

By Sep 19, 2016

In September of last year, Donald Trump released his first tax plan, but now he has made another go of it. Over the last couple of months, he has released an overhaul that changes rates and includes newly announced child care deductions. The revised plan would still cost the government trillions in revenues, according to a new analysis, though not as much as his last plan.